KIP WINGER Talks KISS, Classical Music, Backing Tracks And Band Drama On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast; Video

In celebration of 35 years as a band, Winger will release the new album, Seven, on May 5. In Episode #523 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast (see below) Kip Winger talks about touring with KISS on the Hot In The Shade tour, how he made the move to classical music and his career in classical music, and the drama going in with other bands, such as Mötley Crüe. He shares his thoughts on backing tracks, how is it that Winger still has all the original band members, the new Winger album, and what he thinks of artists who no longer record new music because it doesn’t sell.

Seven, Winger's first new release since 2014's Better Days Comin', is now available for pre-order on CD/LP/Digital here.

Seven tracklisting:

"Proud Desperado"

"Heaven’s Falling"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Resurrect Me"

"Voodoo Fire"

"Broken Glass"

"It’s Okay"

"Stick The Knife In And Twist"

"One Light To Burn"

"Do Or Die"

"Time Bomb"

"It All Comes Back Around"

Album preview:

"Proud Desperado" video:

Winger are one of the only bands formed during the late '80s that still features all original members - Kip Winger, Reb Beach, Rod Morgenstein, and Paul Taylor. Guitarist John Roth was added in 1992.

To support the new album, Winger will begin extensive touring beginning with a UK tour with Steel Panther in May, followed by a US tour with the Tom Keifer Band in June. Additionally, the band will do a number of headline shows throughout the summer.

Tour dates, tickets, and VIPs are available for all shows at wingertheband.com/.