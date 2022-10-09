KIRK WINDSTEIN Of DOWN / CROWBAR Launches Signature Solar Guitar

Designed together with Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and Down, Solar Guitars introduces a stealthy signature guitar made for the stage. This revolutionary, feature-loaded and top of the line Solar Type E1 range guitar was created with a radical passion for design and an expert attention to detail.

The E1.6 KW features alder body, maple neck with ebony fretboard and stainless steel frets. EMG 81 pickup, locking tuners, fixed Tonepros Locking TOM bridge. Get yours now at this location.