KISS - Rare 1973 Performance Of "Deuce" Unearthed; Video

KISS have released the rare video below, stating: "December 21, 1973 - We opened a 2-night stand at the Coventry in New York City. A planned 3rd night did not happen. Here's 'Deuce' from night 2."

Robomagic Live have announced that KISS will play their final UK dates ever in June / July 2023. Tickets are on general sale here.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Plymouth, UK - Home Park Stadium

5 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

6 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

July

5 - London, UK - The O2

7 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

The complete KISS tour itinerary can be found here.