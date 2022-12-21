KISS - Rare 1973 Performance Of "Deuce" Unearthed; Video

December 21, 2022, 16 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities kiss

KISS - Rare 1973 Performance Of "Deuce" Unearthed; Video

KISS have released the rare video below, stating: "December 21, 1973 - We opened a 2-night stand at the Coventry in New York City. A planned 3rd night did not happen. Here's 'Deuce' from night 2."

Robomagic Live have announced that KISS will play their final UK dates ever in June / July 2023. Tickets are on general sale here.

Tour dates:

June
3 - Plymouth, UK - Home Park Stadium
5 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
6 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle

July
5 - London, UK - The O2
7 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

The complete KISS tour itinerary can be found here.



Featured Audio

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

U.D.O. – “Wilder Life” (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

Latest Reviews