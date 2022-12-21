KISS - Rare 1973 Performance Of "Deuce" Unearthed; Video
December 21, 2022, 16 minutes ago
KISS have released the rare video below, stating: "December 21, 1973 - We opened a 2-night stand at the Coventry in New York City. A planned 3rd night did not happen. Here's 'Deuce' from night 2."
Robomagic Live have announced that KISS will play their final UK dates ever in June / July 2023. Tickets are on general sale here.
Tour dates:
June
3 - Plymouth, UK - Home Park Stadium
5 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
6 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena Newcastle
July
5 - London, UK - The O2
7 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
8 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
The complete KISS tour itinerary can be found here.