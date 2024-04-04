KITTIE Release New Single "We Are Shadows"; Music Video Streaming

Canadian bashers Kittie, who released their last studio album, I've Failed You, in 2011 before going on indefinite hiatus, recently released their new single, "Eyes Wide Open". Today, the band follow it up with new single, "We Are Shadows".

"We Are Shadows" is available now, streaming on all platforms here. A music video for the song can be viewed below:

Check out the video for previously released single, "Eyes Wide Open", below: