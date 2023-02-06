KK's PRIEST Announced As New Headliner For Leyendas del Rock 2023

February 6, 2023, 54 minutes ago

KKs Priest, featuring Judas Priest founding member, songwriter and guitarist, K.K. Downing, are confirmed for Leyendas del Rock 2023, taking place August 9 - 12 in Alicante, Spain.

In addition to K.K. on guitar, the KK's Priest consists of A J Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass), Sean Elg (drums) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals). This will be the band's only appearance at a Spanish festival in 2023.

Tickets are available here. Further festival details can be found here

(Photo - George Chin)



