KK's PRIEST / Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Names JIMI HENDRIX As His Rock God - "Jimi Could Absolutely Stir Any Audience Up Into A Complete Frenzy"

Guesting on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker, aired via the BBC, KK's Priest / former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing named Jimi Hendrix his personal rock god.

Downing: "I first saw Jimi at Coventry Theatre way back in 1967, and what an amazing night that was. I was lucky enough to see Jimi no less than six times, including his two appearances at the Royal Albert Hall (February 1969). And yes, I was out there at the stage door, autograph hunting. I was really lucky; Jimi arrived and I managed to get his autograph, which was a real treat.

I absolutely must tell the story about the Isle Of Wight festival where Jimi was performing (August 26th - 30th, 1970). Myself and a friend cunningly worked our way back to the dressing room area, which was outside, but Jimi, Noel (Redding / bass) and Mitch (Mitchell / drums) were in a caravan that they were using for a dressing room. Me and my friend, we hinged the window up and there they were, the three of the Experience around a table with a couple of ladies. Myself and my mate, we managed to get a drumstick from Mitch and a Coke bottle that Jimi had just finished drinking a beverage from, and that was a real highlight of my whole life.

Jimi could absolutely stir any audience up into a complete frenzy; they would jump from the balconies and they would rush the stage. And I know, because I was one of those fans that did just that."

KK's Priest, the new project from former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, have announced their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner. Pre-order / pre-save options are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Cover artwork and tracklist can be viewed below, along with the official video for the debut single "Hellfire Thunderbolt".

Downing: "We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavour of the sound and showcases the amazing players I've got in this band. We can't wait for the fans to hear the record."

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

In addition to Downing, KK's Priest includes former Judas Priest members Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals) and Les Binks (drums), as well as guitarist A.J. Mills (Hostile) and bassist Tony Newton (Voodoo Six). The band's debut will be released globally by Explorer1 Music Group as a part of the partnership K.K Downing signed in early 2020.

Downing previously stated: "We are incredibly excited and totally ready for the launch of what we consider to be an exceptional and important record; we sincerely hope that you will agree!"