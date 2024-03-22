KK's PRIEST - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Buffalo, NY Show Streaming

KK's Priest's first ever US tour kicked off on March 7 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and featurs support from special guests L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches. This tour is scheduled to be the first of at least a two leg US tour, planned to continue later in 2024.

Fan-filmed video of the band's March 13th show at the Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY, courtesy of Live Cuttz, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"One More Shot at Glory"

"The Ripper" (Judas Priest)

"Reap the Whirlwind"

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest)

"Burn in Hell" (Judas Priest)

"Beyond The Realms Of Death" (Judas Priest)

"Hell Patrol" (Judas Priest)

"Brothers of the Road"

"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)

"Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest)

"Victim of Changes" (Judas Priest)

Encore:

"Strike Of The Viper"

"Raise Your Fists"

Remaining tour dates:

March

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums