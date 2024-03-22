KK's PRIEST - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Buffalo, NY Show Streaming
March 22, 2024, 57 minutes ago
KK's Priest's first ever US tour kicked off on March 7 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and featurs support from special guests L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches. This tour is scheduled to be the first of at least a two leg US tour, planned to continue later in 2024.
Fan-filmed video of the band's March 13th show at the Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY, courtesy of Live Cuttz, can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Hellfire Thunderbolt"
"One More Shot at Glory"
"The Ripper" (Judas Priest)
"Reap the Whirlwind"
"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest)
"Burn in Hell" (Judas Priest)
"Beyond The Realms Of Death" (Judas Priest)
"Hell Patrol" (Judas Priest)
"Brothers of the Road"
"The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac)
"Breaking the Law" (Judas Priest)
"Victim of Changes" (Judas Priest)
Encore:
"Strike Of The Viper"
"Raise Your Fists"
Remaining tour dates:
March
22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
KK's Priest is:
Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals
K.K. Downing - Guitar
A.J. Mills - Guitar
Tony Newton - Bass
Sean Elg - Drums