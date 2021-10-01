KK'S PRIEST Premier "Return Of The Sentinel" Music Video; Sermons Of The Sinner Album Out Now

KK's Priest, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, have released their album, Sermons Of The Sinner, via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. In celebration, the band have released a video for the song, "Return Of The Sentinel". Watch below, and order the new album here. The album is also available via all global digital streaming partners.

KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Return Of The Sentinel" video:

“Raise Your Fists” video:

"Brothers Of The Road":

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video: