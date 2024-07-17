KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Vocalist KOBRA PAIGE To Release New Solo Single "Like No Other" Next Friday

Kobra And The Lotus vocalist Kobra Paige has checked in with the following update:

"New music coming your way July 26th. Pre-save 'Like No Other' here. I promise, you’ll be seeing this title a lot more in the next few weeks.

PS: It’s very helpful to artists to pre save. It lets the platforms know that the music is worth sharing and allows it to be discovered so thank you to all who make that effort."

"Like No Other" is featured on Kobra Paige’s forthcoming debut solo album, Like No Other. It was produced by Grammy Award winner Brian Howes (Skillet, Linkin Park, Simple Plan). It is mixed by Grammy Award winner Neal Avron (Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, Yungblud) and mastered by Grammy nominated Chris Gehringer at Sterling Sound (Miley Cyrus, Muse, Drake).

Check out the previous singles "HOTT." and "Under One Sun" below.

"HOTT."

"Under One Sun"