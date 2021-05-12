KOBRA PAIGE Discusses Voicing Character For Upcoming Metal Video Game "Of Bird And Cage"; Video

Of Bird And Cage is the first metal album created to be experienced as a story-driven video game. The unique, interactive metal concept album, created in cooperation with leading artists from the modern rock and metal scene and developed by Capricia Productions, will launch on PCs on May 20. Watch the new gameplay trailer below.

Of Bird And Cage is a dark, twisted game specifically tailored to its music - the first-of-its-kind musical experience available on the market. It's a two-hour-long story of trauma, violence, and madness based loosely on Beauty And The Beast, accompanied by a phenomenal soundtrack composed by Arnold Nesis.

Some of the acclaimed artists who took part in the recording of Of Bird And Cage are Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Rob van der Loo (Epica), and Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation). The characters are voiced by Kobra Paige (Kobra And The Lotus), Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria), and Davidavi 'Vidi' Dolev (Gunned Down Horses).

Check out this new video featuring Paige, as she discusses voicing her character:

Will you take revenge or grant forgiveness? Ultimately, the choice belongs to you.

Gamers can play as Gitta Barbot, a 25 year-old drug addict who tries to escape the physical and mental prison of her captor — Bres Lupus. Make quick choices that will have dire consequences and watch how your actions reveal new paths while struggling to keep your sanity.

Featured Artists:

Kobra Paige (Kobra And The Lotus)

Davidavi "Vidi" Dolev (Gunned Down Horses)

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses)

Rob van der Loo (Epica)

Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation)

Casey Grillo (ex-Kamelot)

Rocky Gray (ex-Evanescence)

Mike Lepond (Symphony X)

Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria)

Tina Guo

Snowy Shaw (ex-King Diamond, ex-Therion)