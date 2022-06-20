KORN - "We're Gonna Get Together With FIELDY"; Video

Brian "Head" Welch and Ray Luzier from Korn joined Johnny Doom backstage at Download Festival 2022 for a chat about everything from the creation of Requiem, to lockdown parenting, loving playing their old stuff, and how Fieldy is doing.

In June 2021, Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu announced that he had been struggling with personal issues, and would be taking an indefinite hiatus from Korn to work on “bad habits”.

Watch the new video below:

Korn recently announced a summer tour with Evanescence, produced by Live Nation. Accompanied by special guests varying across select dates, the 18-city tour kicks off on August 16 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO making stops across the US in Boston, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Ridgefield, WA on September 16.

Tour dates:

August

16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

23 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

24 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

27 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

September

1 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

4 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

10 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

16 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater