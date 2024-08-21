KRILLOAN Issues “Return Of The Heralds” Single Feat. EVERMORE Members

Krilloan has released "Return Of The Heralds", second single and title track taken from the new album to be released on September 20 by Scarlet Records.

"Return Of The Heralds" – featuring Evermore's Johan Haraldsson & Johan Karlsson – is a tribute to the mighty "The Stormlight Archive" series by Brandon Sanderson. They swore the Oathpact to always return to mankind’s aid in face of the devastation of the Desolations of Odium, to die and live again. To endure torture in hell, until they finally would break, causing another desolation to ravage the world. Or so it was, until one man was betrayed and left to suffer torture alone in hell. He gave mankind four thousand years to rebuild, to live – for he did not break.

Following the success of the blazing debut album Emperor Rising, Return Of The Heralds delivers yet more fast melodic tunes living and prospering in the realm of traditional power-speed metal.

The new Krilloan record is once again a heartfelt homage to the "good ol' times" of classic heavy metal and sword & sorcery entertainment that shaped them. Epic and fierce battle hymns about Conan the Barbarian, Elric of Melniboné, "Warhammer 40.000" and those never-ending days spent in a world beyond our own: this is the conceptual foundation of the Swedish band led by guitarist Klas Holmgren, with a clear focus on a well-crafted and always well-balanced songwriting as well.

Return Of The Heralds will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- vinyl LP

- digital

Tracklisting:

"Atlantean Sword"

"Kings Of The Iron Hill" (featuring Battle Born's Jack Reynolds & Tom O´Dell)

"Blood & Fire (Born On A Battlefield)"

"Hammer Of Wrath"

"Avenging Son"

"The Oathpact"

"Return Of The Heralds" (featuring Evermores' Johan Haraldsson & Johan Karlsson)

"The Kingkillers Tale" (featuring Magnus Holmström, Swedish folk master and HammerFall live guest)

"We Burn"

"Beyond The Gates"

"Return Of The Heralds":

"Atlantean Sword" video:

Lineup:

Alex VanTrue - vocals

Klas Holmgren - guitar

Steve Brockmann - guitar

Marco Toba - bass

Christoph Brandes - drums

(Photo - Maty Xeven)