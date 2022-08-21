KROKUS - Tickets For Upcoming Show In Solothurn, Switzerland Sold Out In 20 Minutes: "You Might Wanna Consider Getting Your Zurich 2023 Show Tickets Rather Early"

The historic baroque city of Solothurn, Switzerland is paying tribute the band Krokus with a Stone of Honor on its 2000th anniversary. The band will return the favor with a special concert on September 10th on the steps of Solothurn's legendary St. Ursus Cathedral.

The band has issued the following statement:

"We are happy to be honored by our hometown after all these decades. It has been a long journey and we have carried the name of Solothurn into the world again and again. Solothurn became the secret capital of Swiss Hard Rock. We would like to thank everyone who made this possible."

The band followed up a day later with this message:

"Our hometown Solothurn's 2000 year celebration show was sold out within 20 minutes! A new record!!

May 6th, 2023 seems to be far away when we play the Hallenstadion in Zurich. Based on the interest we saw for the Solothurn performance, you might wanna consider getting your Zurich show tickets rather early than too late when that event will be sold out as well!"

Back in February, Jimmy Kay and Alan Dixon from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Krokus vocalist Marc Storace about his first solo album, Live And Let Live; and his solo tour. Plus, Marc gave an update of Krokus farewell tour, a statement to Dee Snider in regards to the years of their feud, and the AC/DC audition explained and clarified.

When asked about an update on the Krokus farewell tour:

"Last time we talked (with the band) I had high hopes, and in the meantime those high hopes have become quite dusty and have crumbled. I don't know what to think anymore, but I kind of lost hope myself. Everyone has kind of gone in different directions and it's like what is going on is just nothing. So, I am concentrating on my stuff, I'm having fun and I am even planning on coming over. Things are being looked at now as we speak in the USA (fall 2022) and am happy about that, for the fall. I will be playing almost my whole solo album and I'm going to play Krokus songs (no covers). And some Krokus songs which I will play will be songs I wanted to do but never got the chance to do again, like 'Midnite Maniac'."

When asked if Dee Snider and Marc have made peace after their long and ongoing feud:

"I have always made peace. In fact I was on this tour, Rock Meets Classic, with other artists and at the end of the tour we were supposed to play one concert in Wacken with this whole orchestra and band. And I was thrown off because Dee Snider came in to headline, and he said he won't do it unless Storace's thrown off. I was looking forward to asking Dee if we could go to the side and have a beer so maybe I could apologize and say, 'Hey, let's bury the hatchet, it's not worth a few hundred dollars of stage clothes which we didn't like.' It is as simple as that. I was not in the room when this happened, so I don't know if there were any dirty words spoken or attitude in which things were said. But I don't think it is worth carrying a burden like that."