KUARANTINE Feat. CHRIS JERICHO Release KISS Cover "Good Girl Gone Bad"; July Live Dates Confirmed

Kuarantine, featuring Chris Jericho on vocals, have dropped their cover of "Good Girl Gone Bad", a classic, hidden gem from the KISS songbook. Listen here, and below.

The song is available on Madison Records via The Orchard. It was the No. 1 Most Added track on the SMR Rock Chart as well as the Most Added song on the Mediabase Active Rock Activator Panel.

"The mission of Kuarantine has always been to pull the forgotten gems from the non-makeup, '80s KISS catalog, give them a modern polish, and unleash them on current mainstream rock radio, so they can get the respect they deserve," Jericho explains about the mission of this project.

He continues, "With that mindset, we feel we've hit another home run with the 1987-released, underrated Gene Simmons classic 'Good Girl Gone Bad.' It's got more hooks than a tackle box, with a great chorus and brain-melting solos. This song is the perfect springtime tune to crank in your car and rock out with your unmentionables out! And with two Top 20 singles in our repertoire, we're stoked to get to the Top 10 and beyond. It's time to get KRAZY with Kuarantine!"

The band also has a trio of shows confirmed for July. All dates are below.

Kuarantine's lineup includes Joe McGinness (guitar) ; PJ Farley (bass); Kent Slucher (drums); and YouTube sensation Charlie Parra del Riego (guitar).

At 12 million strong on social media, there is nothing Chris Jericho can't do. He is easily one of the biggest entertainers of the modern era, cross-pollinating the rock, wrestling, and broadcast realms. Jericho has rocked the world for decades with his band, the 150 million streams (and counting) Fozzy. The band recently performed for over 80,000 rabid fans at an AEW event held at Wembley Stadium, along with a successful, sold-out UK tour. He's a main attraction for AEW Wrestling, watched by millions of viewers on TBS each week. His over-the-top, rock star persona is one of the most beloved in the history of the sport. He is also a best-selling author, a film producer, and actor.

He also launched the Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise experience. The sixth voyage, "Six On The Beach!," sets sail to Puerta Plata, Dominican Republic, on January 31 through February 4 of 2025 and will sell out.

Jericho also hosts the incredibly popular and influential Talk Is Jericho podcast. It's a top-rated SiriusXM show and has collected over 220 million downloads while clocking 1,000 episodes.

Live dates:

July

5 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Lounge

6 - Franklin, OH - JD Legends

7 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels