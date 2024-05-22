KURT COBAIN - Mural Of Late NIRVANA Frontman Unveiled In Manchester

Planet Radio is reporting that a mural of late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain, has been unveiled in Manchester.

Created to mark the 30th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death in April, street artist Akse P19 finished work on the mural on the side of music venue The Bread Shed over the weekend.

Based on a photograph by Mark Webb, the Kurt Cobain mural is the idea of Manchester music and mental health social enterprise, Headstock, who commissioned previous Akse P19 murals of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis in Manchester and The Prodigy’s Keith Flint in Hackney, London.

Read more at Planet Radio.