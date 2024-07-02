Label Edited This EAGLES Hit Without Band's Permission; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reveals How They Got Even (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, the story of Eagles, one of the biggest-selling rock bands ever, and their all-important third album, On the Border, as told by two great interviewees - J.D. Souther and Jack Tempchin - who co-wrote the two hits that transformed Eagles into rock royalty: 'Already Gone' and 'Best Of My Love'. Their first two albums established them as a force to be reckoned with, but it also typecast them as soft rock…Glenn Frey wanted to harden up their sound so they fired their producer and shelved all the songs from the session but two. They got a third guitarist and were sent 'Already Gone', a song that would end up being their heaviest rocker yet. But they also had a ballad from their previous session, 'Best Of My Love', that was written in a booth at a restaurant in the middle of dinner that had promise. But they were reticent to release it and went with the rocker first. It did pretty well, hitting #32, defiant against releasing the ballad they had another rocker as their second single… it wasn’t a hit. Finally, Eagles reluctantly released the ballad. To their shock the label edited the hell out of it without their permission… but it became their first #1 hit. Up next, Jack Tempchin and J.D. Souther, the co-writers of these hits, give us the inside scoop about how the band got even with the label for editing their song, next on Professor Of Rock."