LAMB OF GOD Drummer ART CRUZ Hears IMAGINE DRAGONS For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Himself To Play "Thunder" (Video)

Drumeo recently issued a For The First Time challenge to Lamb Of God drummer, Art Cruz. Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Take a sneak peek into the mind of Art Cruz – drummer for Lamb Of God! Watch as he listens to "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons for the very first time and attempts to play along. Initially nervous but open to experimenting, Art notes the song's poppy and upbeat nature, finding the chorus particularly huge and epic. How does he immediately craft an appropriate drum part? What adjustments does he make in the second take? Tune in and find out!"

Previously, Cruz was live in the Drumeo studio to perform some of Lamb Of God's most iconic tracks. Join Art and Brandon as they discuss Art's career, his drumming style, and his role as the drummer for one of the biggest metal acts in the world.

Performances include Lamb Of God's "Ruin", "Resurrection Man", "New Colossal Hate","Vanishing" and "September Song".