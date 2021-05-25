LAMB OF GOD - Watch Making Waves Live With MARK MORTON

The ShipRocked 2022 Lineup series continues this week as Making Waves co-hosts Chad Nicefield and Justin Press go live with special guest, Lamb Of God guitarist, Mark Morton.

Watch on Facebook Live as the guys discuss both the band's headlining debut, and Mark's solo performances on SR22, plus much more this Wednesday, May 26. Then check out the extended interview when the podcast episode drops next Monday, May 31.

Full interviews of Making Waves: The ShipRocked Podcast are now available. Watch & Subscribe to the ASK4 Entertainment YouTube Channel here to never miss an episode.

The latest episode of Making Waves: The ShipRocked Podcast drops every Monday. Listen/download past episodes via Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

(Band Photo - Travis Shinn)