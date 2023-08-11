LANCER Release "Purest Power" Lyric Video; Tempest Album Out Now

Swedish heavy metal force, Lancer, have released their fourth studio album, Tempest. To celebrate release day, Lancer also reveal a new lyric video for the album opening track, "Purest Power".

The song title says it all, but still the track reveals a lot of new sides within the bands genre. "It was one of the first songs written for this album, with the original idea dating back to 2018. Doing a majestic chorus in 5/4 time signature is a new move for Lancer, widening their musical landscape. Lyrically it's about rising up to madness, that we the people have the power to get rid of tyranny and injustice. Or if you'd rather, we are singing about ourselves being the best and most powerful metal band on the planet!", comments the band.

Tempest is available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak incl. 2 bonus-tracks

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl incl. 4 bonus tracks (purple, limited to 300 copies)

- 2LP Gatefold Vinyl incl. 4 bonus tracks (orange, limited to 300 copies)

- Digital

At the Atomic Fire Records Records Webshop you can also order any format along with an exclusive bundle t-shirt. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Purest Power”

“Fan The Flames”

“Entity”

“Out Of The Sun”

“Tempest”

“Corruption”

“Blind Faith”

“We Furiously Reign”

“Eye For An Eye”

“The Grand Masquerade”

“End Of The World” (Bonus Track)

“Postlude” (Bonus Track)

"Entity" video:

"Fan The Flames" lyric video:

Lancer is:

Jack L. Stroem - Vocals

Per-Owe "Ewo" Solvelius - Guitar

Fredrik Kelemen - Guitar

Emil Öberg - Bass

Pontus Andrén – Drums

(Photo – Erik Hansen, EH Digital)