LANCER Reveal “Fan The Flames” Single; Tempest Preorder Begins

Swedish heavy metal commando Lancer will release their fourth, new studio album Tempest worldwide on August 11, 2023. Today, the band reveals their first single and lyric video, called "Fan The Flames".

"You will recognize all the elements Lancer stands for, but also hear a new intensity and execution in the music. Being the first new song released with new vocalist Jack Stroem, it will of course bring a totally new feeling as well. The topic of the song tells about a person putting up a facade covering up his own living hell", comments guitarist Fredrik Kelemen and adds: "We have developed our sound, it's a bit darker, especially lyrically. Production-wise, more dynamic and gritty. A bigger picture of sound, with elements we have never used before."

Tempest will be released in the following formats:

CD Digipak incl. 2 bonus-tracks

2-LP Gatefold Vinyl incl. 4 bonus tracks (purple, limited to 300 copies)

2-LP Gatefold Vinyl incl. 4 bonus tracks (orange, limited to 300 copies)

Digital

At the Atomic Fire Records Records Webshop you can also order any format along with an exclusive bundle t-shirt. Preorder here.

"I can't believe it's been six years since last time we released an album," says guitarist Fredrik Kelemen and adds: "But with the line-up changes, the pandemic and the intention of making Tempest a great comeback album, we let it take its time. We have developed our sound, it's a bit darker, especially lyrically. Production-wise, more dynamic and gritty. A bigger picture of sound, with elements we have never used before.

“We wanted the artwork of the cover to symbolize this change, with the devastating storm drawing in with the wasteland it creates. We have been known for using birds on our previous album covers, so the demon raven of Tempest seemed only natural, and the title is just a more epic and stronger word for storm, in my opinion.

“Overall I want to use the most well-known cliché of all time: this is the best album we have done so far! And it's totally true, all jokes aside. We are absolutely thrilled to release it to the world!"

Tracklisting:

“Purest Power”

“Fan The Flames”

“Entity”

“Out Of The Sun”

“Tempest”

“Corruption”

“Blind Faith”

“We Furiously Reign”

“Eye For An Eye”

“The Grand Masquerade”

“End Of The World” (Bonus Track)

“Postlude” (Bonus Track)

"Fan The Flames" lyric video:

Lancer is:

Jack L. Stroem - Vocals

Per-Owe "Ewo" Solvelius - Guitar

Fredrik Kelemen - Guitar

Emil Öberg - Bass

Pontus Andrén – Drums

(Photo – Erik Hansen, EH Digital)