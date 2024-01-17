LANDMVRKS Return With “Creature” Video

Marseille's metalcore titans Landmvrks have finally broken their silence, releasing their new single, "Creature," out now via Arising Empire.

This latest offering from the band is not just an auditory spectacle but also a visual feast, thanks to the cinematic genius of Pavel Trebukhin in collaboration with Le Turk.

Trebukhin, renowned for his exceptional work with bands like Imminence and Trivium, brought a distinct Stranger Things ambiance to the music video, blending eerie mystery with the band's explosive energy.

After a significant period dedicated to honing their craft, Landmvrks emerge with what they confidently call their 'best ever result."

"Creature" is more than a song — it's an experience that encapsulates the essence of the band's evolution and their relentless pursuit of musical excellence. The single is a testament to their commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering a unique, immersive experience to their fans.

Stay tuned for more from Landmvrks.

"Creature is the first single from Landmvrks' new chapter, which explores the fears we bury deep inside ourselves instead of exploring and facing up to them," the band offers. "They end up resurfacing even stronger. The creature taking possession of the body is a metaphor for this."

(Photo – Alexis Fontaine)