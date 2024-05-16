LARS ERIC MATTSSON Releases "Burn" Single And Music Video
May 16, 2024, 45 minutes ago
Guitarist Lars Eric Mattsson has released his new single and music video, "Burn". Watch the clip below.
Says Lars: "2 minutes and 59 seconds of classic hard rock with just guitar, bass, drums and vocals."
As a tribute to Russian Opposition leader and hero Alexej Navalnyi, Mattsson felt he had to write a song which can also be seen as a tribute to fallen heroes everywhere who have died defending our freedom.
Sonically, "Freedom" is built around a string arrangement with cellos in the forefront but also enhanced by brass and woodwinds so it is a bit of a different soundscape compared to most of Lars' other music. But as you know, he has never been afraid of broadening his horizons.