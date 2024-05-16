LARS ERIC MATTSSON Releases "Burn" Single And Music Video

Guitarist Lars Eric Mattsson has released his new single and music video, "Burn". Watch the clip below.

Says Lars: "2 minutes and 59 seconds of classic hard rock with just guitar, bass, drums and vocals."

As a tribute to Russian Opposition leader and hero Alexej Navalnyi, Mattsson felt he had to write a song which can also be seen as a tribute to fallen heroes everywhere who have died defending our freedom.

Sonically, "Freedom" is built around a string arrangement with cellos in the forefront but also enhanced by brass and woodwinds so it is a bit of a different soundscape compared to most of Lars' other music. But as you know, he has never been afraid of broadening his horizons.