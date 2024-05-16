LAWRENCE GOWAN Breaks Down Iconic STYX Song "Mr. Roboto" (Video)

Long-time Styx keyboardist / vocalist, Lawrence Gowan is featured in a new Pianote video, breaking down the band's iconic and divisive song, "Mr. Roboto".

In early 2023, Gowan guested on The Prog Report to talk about his long history with Styx, their most recent album, Crash Of The Crown, and more. Chek out the interview below.

Gowan: "Becoming a member of a band after you've had a long solo career, that was more of a learning curve for me, not for them. They've been doing it for decades. I had to kind of figure that out. That's why I stress the last 10 years (of being a band member), I think that's where I really learned how to integrate whatever gifts I can bring into the overall mindset or spirit of the band as a recording entity."

Gowan initially joined Styx in 1999 as a temporary replacement for Dennis DeYoung, who was ill. He was eventually made a permanent member. He kicked off his solo career in 1982 and gained a strong fan-following in Canada and has released six solo albums: Gowan (1982), Strange Animal (1985), Great Dirty World (1987), Lost Brotherhood (1990), ...But You Can Call Me Larry (1993), and The Good Catches Up (1995).

Gowan's hit song, "A Criminal Mind", from the Strange Animal album, is a staple of the Styx live show.