LAWRENCE GOWAN's 1985 Hit "Strange Animal" Featured In New JORDAN PEELE Film, Gains New Attention On Spotify

There is a new wave of music coming out of the world Jordan Peele created in his latest #1 box office film, Nope, and it’s the sound of Canadian prog-rocker and Styx keboardist / vocalist, Lawrence Gowan.

Jordan Peele has always used music as dramatic irony, using Gowan’s '80s hit "(You're A) Strange Animal", a song where the singer walks the tightrope between anthropology, infatuation, and obsession:

"Well they say I should approach you with caution / But not to let you be aware of my fear. … / You’re a strange animal, I’ve got to follow..." fits perfectly in the film.

Jordan Peele, with over 4 million followers across Twitter and Instagram, also shared an 'easter egg' sequence for Gordy’s Home on social media, using the second single from Gowan’s multi-platinum selling album, Strange Animal; a song that was a Top 20 staple in Canada, Top 10 on MuchMusic, the nation’s music station, and has reached classic status. "Strange Animal" is undoubtedly bringing back the song into people’s memories and streams, with the Spotify total currently at 4.1 million, up from 3.8 million before the movie was released.

Like Kate Bush and Metallica, both artists who have seen massive rise in their streams thanks to TV series placements, Gowan is now reaching much wider and younger fans – although he's no stranger to classic rock music fans as he’s currently performing to sell out crowds in ampitheatres all over North America as a member of Styx. This high-energy song is just another powerful and innovative way to bring much-loved classics to new fans everywhere.

Strange Animal is the second studio album by Gowan, released in 1985. Despite not having an American release, Strange Animal is considered to be Gowan's breakthrough release; the album would go on to reach #5 on the Canadian album charts and spawned the singles "(You're a) Strange Animal", "A Criminal Mind", "Cosmetics" and "Guerilla Soldier".

"A Criminal Mind" is often featured in Styx live sets, and has been since he joined the band in 1999.