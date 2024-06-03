LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT - "I’ve Been Very Busy Following My North Star And Reaching Into The Great Old World Of R&B For Songs I Might Do Something With Down The Road"

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have launched their new North American tour. Reunited once more - and much sooner than the twelve years that passed between their previous two tours - the Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer and 27x Grammy-winner are on the road through summer for nearly 30 headline dates and counting.

In a joint interview with USA Today a few days before the June 2 launch of the tour, the pair begin by disagreeing about when their last tour ended, and tease each other while answering how they might change the setlist for this run of dates.

Asked what both have been doing since getting off the road last year, they responded:

Robert Plant: "I’ve been very busy following my north star and reaching into the great old world of R&B for songs I might do something with down the road. And watching football (soccer)."

Alison Krauss: "I’ve been watching documentaries about The Mothman. And have been in the studio with Union Station working on a new album."

USA Today asked Plant, Do you think if you hadn’t connected with Alison a couple of decades ago, that you would have stayed in music? Robert replies, "I’ve been really fortunate because it was such a formative time in my life when Led Zeppelin came to a screeching halt and I had to keep moving and find a new place to do what I do and challenge myself … This woman sitting next to me is manna from heaven."

Read more at USA Today.

The Can’t Let Go Tour will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements to amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast. Tickets and more information at plantkrauss.com.

Can’t Let Go Tour 2024:

June

4 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*

5 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater*

7 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

8 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field*

11 - Des Moines, IA - Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park*

12 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival*#

14 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo & Aquarium - Amphitheater*

15 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*

18 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

19 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

August

8 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

9 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival!

13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

16 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

17 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

19 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

21 - Murphy's, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*

22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater*

24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater*

26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater*

28 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater*

September

1 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

* with JD McPherson