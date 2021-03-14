LED ZEPPELIN - Previously Unheard Concert Recording From 1969 Emerges

A previously unheard recording of Led Zeppelin’s November 7, 1969 performance at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco emerged online on March 13, 2021, reports LedZepNews.com.

The audience recording, a more complete source than the existing tape from the show, was released by the Dogs of Doom group and can be heard below. The new tape is the first known recorded live performance of “Bring It On Home”, which closes the California concert.

Setlist:

"Good Times Bad Times" / "Communication Breakdown"

"I Can’t Quit You Baby"

"Heartbreaker"

"Dazed And Confused"

"White Summer" / "Black Mountainside"

"Babe I’m Gonna Leave You"

"What Is And What Should Never Be"

"Moby Dick"

"How Many More Times"

"Bring It On Home" (first recorded live performance)