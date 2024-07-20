LED ZEPPELIN - Previously Unseen Seattle Concert Photos From 1975 Surface Online

Led Zeppelin News has published more than 20 previously unseen photos of Led Zeppelin performing at the Seattle Coliseum on March 17, 1975.

They jointly purchased a contact sheet of the photographs through eBay with LedZepFilm, who then scanned the contact sheet, allowing Led Zeppelin News to separate the images digitally and publish them for the first time below.

The photos appear to show the venue before the lights went down, Led Zeppelin performing the first five songs of the show, and then a photo of police officers at the venue.

Check out the photos here.

Catch Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on the second leg of their North American tour beginning August 8th in Missoula, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater.

The Can’t Let Go Tour will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements to amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast. Tickets and more information at plantkrauss.com.

Can’t Let Go Tour 2024:

August

8 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

9 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival!

13 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

16 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

17 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBD*^

19 - Eugene, OR - The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

21 - Murphy's, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre*

22 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater*

24 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater*

26 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater*

28 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

29 - Santa Fe, NM - The Santa Fe Opera*

31 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater*

September

1 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

* with JD McPherson

Photo courtesy of Led Zeppelin News