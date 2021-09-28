LEE AARON, DORO, TOM ANGELRIPPER, SONATA ARCTICA, FOGHAT And More Featured On Metalville Records' R#XMAS Sampler

September 28, 2021, 31 minutes ago

On November 26 internationally, Metalville Records will release R#XMAS, presenting all hard 'n' heavy fans an extraordinary sampler for Christmas.

The 13-track compilation offers rare and partly no-longer-available songs as well as three brand-new, previously unreleased pieces.

Tracklisting:

The Headlines - "X-Mas Day
The O'Reillys and the Paddyhats - "Joy Of Life"
The 69 Eyes - "Christmas In New York City"
Kärbholz - "Weihnachtssong" (new song)
Doro feat. Tom Angelripper - "Merry Metal X-Mas"
Doppelbock - "Abendfrieden" (new song)
Sonata Arctica - "Christmas Spirits"
Hangman's Chair - "December"
Majestica - "A Christmas Carol"
Lee Aaron - "More Fun On The Naughty List" (new song)
Lionheart - "Mary Did You Know"
Foghat - "Winter Wonderland"
Mambo Kurt - "Last Christmas"



