LEE AARON, DORO, TOM ANGELRIPPER, SONATA ARCTICA, FOGHAT And More Featured On Metalville Records' R#XMAS Sampler

On November 26 internationally, Metalville Records will release R#XMAS, presenting all hard 'n' heavy fans an extraordinary sampler for Christmas.

The 13-track compilation offers rare and partly no-longer-available songs as well as three brand-new, previously unreleased pieces.

Tracklisting:

The Headlines - "X-Mas Day

The O'Reillys and the Paddyhats - "Joy Of Life"

The 69 Eyes - "Christmas In New York City"

Kärbholz - "Weihnachtssong" (new song)

Doro feat. Tom Angelripper - "Merry Metal X-Mas"

Doppelbock - "Abendfrieden" (new song)

Sonata Arctica - "Christmas Spirits"

Hangman's Chair - "December"

Majestica - "A Christmas Carol"

Lee Aaron - "More Fun On The Naughty List" (new song)

Lionheart - "Mary Did You Know"

Foghat - "Winter Wonderland"

Mambo Kurt - "Last Christmas"