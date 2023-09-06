LEFT TO DIE Feat. Classic DEATH Members Announce Reborn Dead Western US Tour With MORTUOUS, MORTAL WOUND, STREET TOMBS
September 6, 2023, an hour ago
Left To Die, featuring former Death members Terry Butler (bass) and Rick Rozz (guitar), announce their second US tour, to take place this November.
Butler and Rozz have teamed up with Gruesome members Matt Harvey (guitar, vocals of Exhumed, etc) and Gus Rios (drums, ex-Malevolent Creation) to perform their classic album Leprosy in its entirety, along with cuts from the Death debut, Scream Bloody Gore.
“You asked for it, and you got it!” stated Butler, adding “We’re excited to bring the Reborn Dead tour to the Western US. Rick Rozz, Matt Harvey, Gus Rios and yours truly will be hitting the dusty trail and rockin’ these DEATHly tunes for you in November!”
Rozz added "I’m really looking forward to bringing this tribute to old school Death fans in the Western US, see you in November. Cheers & Peace!"
Tour dates:
November
11 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar
12 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery
13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Constellation Room
14 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Underground
15 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
16 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
17 - Salt Lake City - Ace’s High
18 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
21 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
22 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room
24 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s Mile High
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
26 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick