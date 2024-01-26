LEFT TO DIE Feat. Classic DEATH Members To Perform Leprosy Album In Full At Forever Deaf 5

Chicago’s popular metal festival, Forever Deaf, returns for year number five with a stacked lineup featuring several exclusives and full album plays.

Forever Deaf 5 will take over Avondale Music Hall on March 30 with seven must-see sets; tickets start at $35 and go on sale today, Friday, January 26, here.

The lineup includes: Left To Die (playing Leprosy in full plus select cuts from Scream Bloody Gore), Whores., Earthburner (featuring members of Sanguisugabogg, Broken Hope and Gloryhole Guillotine), Jungle Rot, Flesher, Without Waves, Suncrusher.

In addition to the main Forever Deaf 5 event, a special pre-party will be held March 29 at Live Wire Lounge featuring Ready For Death, Hostages, These Beasts and Unto The Earth. As well, an after-party will take place March 30 at Live Wire Lounge featuring Imminent Terror and Thrust.

In addition to the music, Kuma’s will be onsite selling burgers all day and Metal Haven Chicago, Utterly Somber, and Bucket O Blood will have a presence at the festival as well. Additional sponsors include Emperor Cabinets and Pie Eyed Pizzeria.

Says Forever Deaf Festival founder Nick “Fury” Lawrie, "Growing this event over the last 5 years has been quite the journey around Chicago but I couldn't be happier to work with Sean Duffy with Last Rites Management and Dave Hornyak from Under The Wire Booking on the fifth instalment of Forever Deaf Fest this spring. This is the biggest and baddest the festival has ever been so we can't wait to destroy those ears again, one riff at a time!"

Promoter Sean Duffy of Last Rites Management adds, “I’m very excited and proud to be working with Nick Fury and Dave Hornyak for my first in a series of 40th Anniversary of Last Rites shows! We crafted this awesome fest with some of the heaviest bands and friends. Please enjoy and remain ‘Forever Deaf.’”