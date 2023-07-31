Legendary MOTÖRHEAD Founder LEMMY's Ashes Are Heading To Wacken

Wacken Open Air's 32nd edition is off to a spectacular start: the unforgettable Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister will find another resting place at W:O:A. On August 2, the Motörhead frontman, who died in 2015, will be honoured with an unforgettable symbolic act at the famous Wacken Festival in Wacken, Germany. This forms part of Lemmy Forever, a weekend celebration of the life of a defining icon of rock’n'roll, his legacy, and his continued presence as one of the world's preeminent figures in art and culture.

“Lemmy coming back to Wacken is an enormous honour for us – words can hardly express how enormous," notes organiser Thomas Jensen. "We will create a place of remembrance for him that does justice to his significance for an entire genre and beyond." Co-organiser Holger Hübner adds: "There has always been a special connection between Motörhead and W:O:A, hardly any band has played here more often. The fact that his journey also ends here will forever hold a special meaning."

Motörhead’s Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee will lead the festivities, throughout which there will be numerous opportunities to raise a toast to Lemmy with fellow friends and bands on the bill. “Wacken was one of Lemmy’s dearest homes and we’re delighted he has a place here forever,” says manager Todd Singerman. “He was a man of the people, and as such, he ‘lived’ in many places worldwide. It’s our aim to allow him to rest permanently in all his ‘homes’ globally, and allow his fans worldwide to have a place close to them where they can both pay respects and celebrate his enormous continuing legacy and influence.”

Wednesday now officially the festival’s first day...

Wacken Open Air is taking it up a notch - and is turning Wednesday into a full festival day for the first time with additional acts! This means that Metalheads can storm the Infield one day earlier than previously announced. When the gates open on 2 August at 3:30 PM, riffs will ring from the Faster Stage an entire day sooner.

Lineup extended, Broilers confirmed...

For 85,000 fans, the sold-out Metal party has been upgraded with additional high-profile acts. Germany’s three-time chart-topping Punkrockers Broilers will take to the Faster Stage as a special surprise on Wednesday. Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, the long-time Motörhead guitarist's band, are a new addition, as are Ankor and Deine Cousine. Due to the Wednesday upgrade and expanded schedule, most of that day's bands will be playing on bigger stages than initially announced.

Wednesday's highlight will be Doro's 40th Anniversary Show, which will now take over the main stage. The undisputed Queen of Metal promises a unique headlining gig, with a whole host of legends from the world of Rock and Metal announced as guests: Udo Dirkschneider (U.D.O.), Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian), Joey Belladonna (Anthrax), Michael Rhein (In Extremo), Mikkey Dee (Scorpions/Motörhead), Phil Campbell (Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons/Motörhead), Chris Caffery (TSO), Sabina Classen (Holy Moses), Sammy Amara (Broilers), and guitar icon Uli Jon Roth.

Find the updated running order on wacken.com.

(Photo - Pep Bonet)