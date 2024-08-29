LEPROUS Launch The Road To Nashville Behind-The-Scenes Daily Vlog

Norwegian rock band, Leprous, have checked in with the following message for the fans:

"This is an invitation to celebrate our eighth studio release Melodies of Atonement with us!

Watch a daily vlog from the inside of our rehearsal room, where we play the new songs live for the first time, dial in the audio mix and set the light design for the tour.

Get an exclusive insider’s view and follow our creative process as we rehearse for our upcoming US tour. This is your chance to get a deep dive into our latest creation, right from the comfort of your own home.

We've teamed up with an award-winning documentary filmmaker to give you unprecedented access to the inner workings of Leprous. You'll witness our rehearsals, creative discussions, and enjoy fun behind-the-scenes moments.

Leprous recently released the third and final single/video from their eighth studio album, Melodies Of Atonement, out August 30 via InsideOutMusic.

A Dariusz Szermanowicz-directed video for "Like A Sunken Ship" can be viewed below:

Melodies Of Atonement was recorded with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, mixed by Adam Noble (Biffy Clyro, Placebo, Nothing But Thieves) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, The Gaslight Anthem).

Album pre-orders are available here, with the collection available on a variety of formats:

· Ltd. Deluxe 2CD + Blu-Ray Artbook (with bonus track “Claustrophobic”, instrumental mix on bonus CD and Dolby Atmos mix, 5.1 Surround mix as well as HighRes Stereo 24/96 version on Blu-Ray)

· Ltd. CD Mediabook & patch (with bonus track “Claustrophobic” and Leprous logo patch)

· Standard CD Jewelcase

· Digital album (pre-save available now: https://forms.sonymusicfans.com/campaign/leprous_atonement_presave/)

· Digital album (Dolby Atmos)

Vinyl variants:

· Gatefold black 2LP

· Ltd. Gatefold transparent red 2LP

· Ltd. Gatefold neon orange 2LP (300x copies from jpc.de)

· Ltd. Gatefold transparent sun yellow-black marbled 2LP (500x copies from insideoutshop.de & various retailers)

· Ltd. Gatefold clear-black marbled 2LP (500x copies from Omerch UK & Europe)

· Gatefold translucent forest green 2LP (from IOM USA)

· Ltd. Gatefold apple red 2LP (300x – Leprous tour exclusive in USA)

· Ltd. Gatefold sea blue smoke 2LP (500x from Omerch USA)

· Ltd. Gatefold silver 2LP (300x from Omerch USA)

The artwork is based on photography by John Dolan with design by Ritxi Ostáriz.

Melodies Of Atonement tracklisting:

"Silently Walking Alone"

"Atonement"

"My Specter"

"I Hear The Sirens"

"Like A Sunken Ship"

"Limbo"

"Faceless"

"Starlight"

"Self-Satisfied Lullaby"

"Unfree My Soul"

"Silently Walking Alone" video:

"Atonement" video:

Leprous return to North America in September, kicking off a month of dates on September 4 in Nashville. Joining the band are Monuments and Fight The Fight. Tickets are available now via Leprous.net/tours.

Tour dates:

September

4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

5 - Atlanta, GA - ProgPower USA

6 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

7 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

8 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

11 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

12 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

13 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

14 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

17 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

19 - Chicago, IL - Metro

20 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

23 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

26 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

27 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theatre Underground

30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

October

1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

4 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

The band has also announced a European headlining trek for 2025, with the band performing a unique set each night. The cities and venues were handpicked by the band and will mark the first time bands can hear the new songs live.

The band said, collectively: “We’ll do seven very exclusive shows in Europe for Melodies Of Atonement. This time we will take the show and production to a new level, so if you wanna experience the ultimate Leprous show, this is it!”

An Exclusive Evening With Leprous dates:

January

16 - Madrid, Spain - Music Station

17 - Paris, France - Salle de Pleyel

31 - London, UK - O2 Forum

February

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

7 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013

8 - Köln, Germany - Carlswerk

15 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

Leprous lineup:

Einar Solberg – vocals/keys

Tor Oddmund Suhrke – guitars

Robin Ognedal – guitars

Simen Børven – bass

Baard Kolstad – drums

Episodes will be aired live at 9 pm CDT / 04:00 CEST each day so you can join other fans in the chat and watch it together. Available on demand replay for 24 hours after that.

Secure your spot and be part of this special event by upgrading to VIP!"

Go to this location for more details and updates.