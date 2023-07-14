LINUS KLAUSENITZER – Former OBSCURA Bassist Announces Debut Solo Album

Get ready to enter a world of alchemy with the debut solo album from renowned bassist Linus Klausenitzer. Inspired by the German book "Die Sphinx" (1873) from Emil Besetzny, Tulpa takes listeners on a musical odyssey through time, exploring the story of an Austrian lord's attempt to create artificial humans through the ancient art of alchemy. Tulpa is due for release from AOP Records on October 6. Preorder/pre-save here.

Klausenitzer has revealed the record's lead track and accompanying video, "King Of Hearts."

Each song on Tulpa delves into one of these intriguing beings. From the cunning and political prowess of the ‘King’, to the divine messages delivered by the ‘Seraph’, and the evil presence of the ‘Red Ghost’, each character is brought to life through the sounds of melodic and progressive metal.

"Tulpa" showcases Klausenitzer's versatility as a musician and composer, featuring a blend of technical playing and catchy hooks that will captivate listeners from start to finish. Mostly known for playing complex music, he aimed to make this album a collection of accessible and approachable songs. Klausenitzer's signature 6-string fretless bass sound remains prominently featured, providing a strong foundation for each composition. The album takes the listener on a wild ride through complex musical landscapes, each track building upon the last.

With its powerful vocals, intricate arrangements, and thought-provoking lyrics, Tulpa is a must-listen for any fan of heavy music and anyone who loves to be transported to otherworldly realms.

Tracklisting:

“King Of Hearts”

“Axiom Architect”

“Our Soul Sets Sail”

“Sehraff Streaming”

“Sword Swallower”

“Sister In Black”

“The Devil’s Tongue”

“Queen Of Hearts”

“Dig Deeper”

“Lunar Assailant”

“King Of Hearts” video:

Album Credits:

Linus Klausenitzer:

Fretless Bass, Fretted Bass, Synths, All Music & Lyrics

Guests:

Javi Perera (Obsidious): Vocals

Ian Waye (Soreption): Lead & Rhythm Guitars (All Songs)

Aaron Homma (Annihilator, Killitorous): Lead & Rhythm Guitars ("King Of Hearts"), Acoustic Guitars (All Songs)

Vanesa Jalife: Piano (All Songs)

Hannes Grossmann (Alkaloid, Triptykon, Ex-Obscura, Ex-Necrophagist): Drums (All Songs)

Guitar Solos:

Roland Grapow (Masterplan, Ex-Helloween) - "King Of Hearts"

Phil Tougas (First Fragment, Chthe'ilist) - "Axiom Architect"

Ian Waye (Soreption) - "Our Soul Sets Sail" / "Sehraff Streaming" / "The Devil's Tongue" / "Queen Of Hearts"

V. Santura (Triptykon) - "Sword Swallower"

Dee Dammers (U.D.O., Dirkschneider) - "Sister In Black"

Chris Hermsdörfer (Beyond The Black, Serenity) - "Dig Deeper"

Nicolas Alberny (Gorod) - "Lunar Assailant"