LIPZ Premier "Bang Bang" Music Video

Lipz, the dynamic force in glam rock, have released a video for "Bang Bang", the new single from their sophomore album, Changing The Melody, out now.

Order Changing The Melody here, and watch the new video below.

Changing The Melody tracklisting:

"I’m Going Under"

"Changing The Melody"

"Bang Bang"

"Stop Talk About..."

"Bye Bye Beautiful"

"I’m Alive"

"Freak"

"Secret Lover"

"I Would Die For You"

"Monsterz"

"Bang Bang" video:

"Changing The Melody" video:

"Bye Bye Beautiful" video:

Lipz are:

Alex K Klintberg (Vocals, Guitar)

Koffe K Klintberg (Drums)

Conny Svärd (Guitar)

Chris Young (Bass)