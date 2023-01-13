LISA MARIE PRESLEY, Daughter Of ELVIS PRESLEY, Passes At Age 54

The Guardian is reporting that Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday, January 12th.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed Lisa Marie’s death later on Thursday night, issuing the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Presley was taken to hospital from her home in Calabasas, California, after a reported cardiac arrest, TMZ first reported. Her mother asked fans to keep her daughter in their prayers in a statement issued when the news first broke.

Lisa Marie appeared with her mother at the Golden Globes awards ceremony in Los Angeles two days before she was hospitalised, as part of the cohort of talent supporting Baz Luhrmann’s acclaimed biopic Elvis. On the night, actor Austin Butler won best actor in a motion picture drama for his performance as the King.

On April 8, 2003, Lisa Marie Presley released her debut album, To Whom It May Concern. It reached #5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified Gold in June 2003. She released her second album, Now What, in 2005 and followed it up in May 2012 with Storm & Grace.

She released nine singles between 2003 and 2013, including to non-album singles featuring her father: "In The Ghetto" in 2007 and "I Love You Because" in 2012.

BraveWords sends our condolences to Lisa Marie's family and friends.