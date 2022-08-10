LIZZY BORDEN, BLACK 'N BLUE, ROUGH CUTT, ARMORED SAINT, And More Featured On Early ‘80s Los Angeles Glam Metal Box Set, Bound For Hell: On The Sunset Strip

Numero Group, the frequently Grammy-nominated, Chicago-based label known for crafting expertly-researched collections featuring rarities, out-of-print and often forgotten musical sub-genres and artists, shine a spotlight on the halcyon days of early ‘80s Los Angeles glam metal with Bound For Hell: On The Sunset Strip.

A deep dive into the world of AquaNet and eyeliner, the 21-songs, spread across 2LPs, transport listeners, with music critic and co-author of Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal, Katherine Turman, providing the road map via a 144-page, full color book. Amidst those pages, the story of how the scene unfurled, and eventually imploded, is told via first-hand testimonials, show flyers, and hundreds of photos, which come from the lens of acclaimed rock photographer Kevin Estrada. Estrada also serves as co-producer of the boxset.

Artists featured include scene heavyweights Armored Saint, Black ‘N Blue and Lizzy Borden, alongside long lost tracks from Reddi Killowatt, Angeles, Max Havoc, SIN, and Romeo. Bound For Hell: On The Sunset Strip also pays particular attention to the female musicians who challenged the testosterone-laden world of the Strip, with entries and recollections from Lisa Baker, Jaded Lady, Leather Angel, Hellion, and Bitch. “We were not pop girls, we really loved the aggression and the passion of hard rock music,” explains Leather Angel and Jaded Lady’s Terry O’Leary. “As a band, and especially as an all-girl band, you know, we came to conquer.”

A stream of Max Havoc’s “Bound For Hell”, a local band formed in 1981 by Pat McKeon, and at one time included Quiet Riot’s Carlos Cavazo and W.A.S.P.’s Tony Richards, is streaming below. The track comes from the band’s long out-of-print, self-titled album.

“The infamous Sunset Strip glam metal scene of the ‘80s is one that’s been covered excessively, and for a good reason. But usually, the analysis never goes too far past bands like Mötley Crüe, Poison, Quiet Riot, etc.,” explains Adam Luksetich, producer, and researcher behind the collection. “Our goal with Bound For Hell was to narrow in on the equally impressive independent or unsigned bands that thrived in that same scene but in most cases, never benefitted from the major label feeding frenzy. With a bounty of unseen photos, pages and pages of flyers, and detailed liner notes, these bands get more time in the spotlight.”

The Numero Group will also be releasing several digital-only companion pieces leading up to the physical release. Dubbed the Bound For Hell digital series, the label previously released L.A. Rock’s single “Cocaine” and Stormer’s eight-song Claremont Village Demos, with more to come in upcoming weeks.

Pre-orders and digital pre-saves, for both Bound For Hell: On The Sunset Strip box set (2LPs and the accompanying book), as well as the Sheer Savage edition featuring a CD wallet with 12-panel, double-sided poster, without the book, and the streaming edition are available now, here. The Numero Group website will have an exclusive Poser Proof Die Hard color vinyl edition of the LP-based set, limited to 500 copies, which will include a bonus cassette featuring five additional tracks from Black ‘N Blue, Lisa Baker, Stormer, Odin and Leather Angel.

Bound For Hell: On The Sunset Strip tracklisting:

Side A

Stormer - "Going To The City" *

L.A. Rocks - "Cocaine"

Max Havoc - "Bound For Hell"

Jaded Lady - "Rock N Roll Ain’t Pretty" *

Steeler - "Ready To Explode"

Lizzy Borden - "No Time To Lose"

Side B

SIN - "On The Run" *

Black ‘N Blue - "Give Em The Old 1, 2, 3" *

Bitch - "Damnation Alley"

Romeo - "Feelin To Rock"

V.V.S.I. - "Savage Kind of Girl" *

Side C

Hellion - "Up From The Depths"

Angeles - "Blade Of Steel"

Knightmare II - "Cold Reception"

Witch - "Cinderella (In Black Leather)"

Reddi Killowatt - "Liquid Lady"

Side D

Armored Saint - "Lesson Well Learned"

Leather Angel - "We Came To Kill"

Rough Cutt - "Take It Or Leave It" *

Lisa Baker - "Fool Of Lies"

Odin - "Judgement Day"

Bonus Cassette:

Black ‘N Blue - "Rules Were Made To Be Broken" *

Lisa Baker - "Every Girl’s Got A Fantasy"

Stormer - "Driving" *

Odin - "Midnight Flight"

Leather Angel - "Need Your Love"

* previously unreleased