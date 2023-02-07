Long-Promised Live Music Amphitheatre In Irvine, California Might Not Happen

Orange County artists, residents and music fans have been waiting 14 years for a permanent live music venue to return to the Great Park area. A permanent Amphitheatre for live music has been planned in Irvine since 2016 when Irvine Meadows closed. A temporary transitional amphitheater, called FivePoint Amphitheatre, was established with the goal of building a permanent one near the Cultural Terrance in Irvine.

“The live shows at Irvine Meadows changed my life. Since I was 12 years old, I saw as many concerts as possible with my mom - top artists like Gwen Stephani, Danzig, and more. Music brings together people of all ages, backgrounds… it brings families together and I believe Orange County is all about family values,” said Raquel Figlo, an Orange County-based music publicist. “I grew up in OC and now live on the edge of the Great Park in El Toro. We need live music in Orange County so we can inspire the next generation to become rock stars and encourage creativity through music. Everyone deserves to have a dream."

Plans for an Amphitheatre has been a 4-1 vote on the Irvine City Council since 2022.

"However, this Valentine’s Day, Irvine will have to review a memo that could crush plans for the Amphitheatre. As Orange County locals and music lovers, we want Irvine to move forward with the 14,000-seat permanent Amphitheatre as it promised in the Great Park!"

"Live music has a long history in Irvine. We are grateful to all the leadership that has supported the project so far. Anyone who shares our passion can email irvinecitycouncil@irvine.org or come to the February 14th Irvine meeting and share why live music is so important for families and the next generation of artists."