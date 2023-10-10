LORD OF THE LOST Premier "One Last Song" Music Video

German dark rock unit, Lord Of The Lost, have revealed a music video for “One Last Song”, the emotional closing track of their current #1 charting album, Blood & Glitter. Vocalist Chris Harms, inspired by the thought of what song he would like to be the last he sings before he dies, “One Last Song” is likely to be the most important song he has ever written. The music video is consequently set in a church where Chris' funeral is staged - including a flashback to his own nursery.

Lord Of The Lost has successfully skyrocketed this year – the band represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, supported Iron Maiden on tour for the second time, played many great slots at huge summer festivals, and sold out several of their own headlining shows. The band is not slowing down, and has countless live shows coming up still this year, including remaining Blood & Gliter tour dates, three shows as special guests for PowerWolf, and their own LordFest. Watch the captivating music video for “One Last Song” and grab your tickets before they are gone.

Chris Harms on “One Last Song”: "Life is too short and uncertain; you never know when it might end. That's why it is important to me to leave my musical testament with this song before it becomes too late for me to do so. If I should only be able to sing, play, or perform one more song in my life, then it would be this one."

When conjuring the concept of Blood & Glitter, Lord Of The Lost was inspired by the eponymous work of legendary music photographer Mick Rock, known for taking a large majority of the most famous photos of musicians in the 70s glam rock era. Lord Of The Lost visually immerse themselves in the lifestyle of that era and combine it with the new wave and pop sound of the 80s, building on their own familiar dark metal foundation. The result: a glamorous party with critical and direct messages.

Chris Harms says about the album release: "In a time when the marketing madness for each album seems to last longer and longer, when half the album - or even more - is already known six months in advance through pre-released singles, so that the high pre-release sales generate the highest possible chart result, what it should actually be about - the pure magic of hearing a new album of your favorite band for the first time - is becoming more and more lost. We want to transport this "like the old days" feeling through this surprise release! Fuck the charts, playlist pitches and 1,000 pointless reviews in advance. What matters is what an album means in the long run, not how high its "value" is on release day."

Blood & Glitter tracklisting:

"Blood & Glitter"

"Leave Your Hate In The Comments"

"Absolute Attitude"

"The Future Of A Past Life"

"No Respect For Disrespect"

"Reset The Preset"

"Destruction Manual"

"Dead End"

"Leaving The Planet Earth"

"Forever Lost"

"Save Our Souls"

"One Last Song"

"The Look" (Roxette Cover)

“No Respect For Disrespect” video:

"Blood & Glitter" video:

Lineup:

Chris Harms - Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers - Guitar

Class Grenayde - Bass

Gared Dirge - Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl - Drums

(Photo - VDPictures)