LORD OF THE LOST Release Final Music Video Of The Judas Era; “A World Where We Belong” Streaming Now

Only a few weeks after their European tour as support for the legendary Iron Maiden, Lord Of The Lost are about to hit European stages again - this time on a full headline tour through nine countries, supported by label mates Nachtblut and Scarlet Dorn.

Today the band has released the final official video taken from their most successful studio album to date, Judas (2021, #2 Official German Album Charts). The video for “A World Where We Belong” revisits the aesthetics from the very first video of the Judas cycle, “The Death Of All Colors”, and therewith perfectly closes this shining era of Lord Of The Lost.

Lord Of The Lost state: "With 'A World Where We Belong', we visually close the Judas era as it began with 'A Death Of All Colours'. The dreariness of these videos involuntarily reflects the feeling in which Judas was released. It was pandemic times without concerts - everything looked gray and hopeless - quite in contrast to the outstanding success of this album! We would like to end this feeling with this last video and jump into our Homecoming Tour with joy and passion! We are coming home, home to you on tour! And we are looking forward to it irrepressibly!"

Watch the video for “A World Where We Belong”:

After what felt like ages without live shows, Lord Of The Lost makes up for it all in 2022. In addition to 18 shows with the legendary Iron Maiden, the ensemble shows for Swan Songs III, as well as multiple festival shows, the Hamburg based band are now heading out on an extensive European headline tour, starting in October 2022, before they end the year in December in their hometown with the Lordfest 2022.

Lineup:

Chris Harms - vocals, guitar, cello

Pi Stoffers – guitar

Class Grenayde – bass

Gared Dirge - piano, synthesizer, percussion, guitar

Niklas Kahl - drums