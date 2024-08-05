LORDI Release Standalone Single “Made Of Metal”

Merging the worlds of heavy metal music and cutting-edge technology, Finnish hard rocker legends Lordi unleash their ferocious new single “Made Of Metal”, inspired by the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone’s world first all-metal unibody design in the 5G era.

Taking metal to its extremes, the song fuses chainsaw-sharp guitar riffs, stinging keys, and industrial strength drums to create a Richter-scale rhythm which commands the banging of heads. Lyrics speak to the track’s technological inspiration; “Steel hard and screamin’ look at me” and “Charged up with power to prevail'' reference the OnePlus Nord 4’s all-metal unibody design and future-proof capabilities, while at the same time celebrating the brand’s love of all that is metal. The anthemic chorus of “Never settle, I am made of metal” delivers an iron-clad earworm that drills itself into the listener’s brain.

Alongside the song’s release, the frightening five-some of Lordi have starred in a behind the scenes film. The short film follows the band in the studio as they grapple with the novelty of the first all-metal phone in the 5G era and the staggering capabilities that come with it. The star of the show, Mr Lordi, erupts in rage at the existence of plastic throughout the film, vanishing a plastic bottle within a selfie in a single swipe using the OnePlus Nord 4 ‘AI Eraser 2.0’. The tagline of ‘Never Settle, Made of Metal’ rings true as the band unleashed the powerful track, fiercely thrashing their instruments using the phone itself.

Mr. Lordi comments: “M-E-T-A-L. We love metal, and so do OnePlus, which is why we jumped at the challenge of writing and producing a song inspired by world's only metal unibody phone of the 5G era. We never thought anything could be more metal than us, but the all-metal OnePlus Nord 4 proved us wrong. We can't wait for our fans to lose their heads to the hellraising new track, all while celebrating the most metal collaboration of all time. Can we say it one more time for people at the back? M-E-T-A-L!!!!!!!!🤘”

Lordi are:

Mr Lordi | vocals

Kone | guitars

Hiisi | bass

Hella | keyboard

Mana | drums

(Photo - Eero Kokko)