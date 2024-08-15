LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Release Cover Of STEVE WINWOOD Classic "Valerie"; Music Video

Lords Of The Trident are back with the third single off of their upcoming EP, V.G.E.P. (out October 1), with "Valerie," a cover of the Steve Winwood classic. The single is accompanied by a music video, paying homage to the original.

Frontman Fang VonWrathenstein explains: "When I was a kid, the local mall arcade - 'Aladdin's Castle' - was a short bike ride from my house, so I basically grew up there. I remember parking my bike, entering the mall out of the hot summer air, and listening to the canned mall music being played over the tiny, ceiling-mounted speakers as I walked toward the arcade. More often than not, 'Valerie' by Steve Winwood would be playing as I reached the doors of Aladdin's Castle, where the busy noises of the arcade machines would overtake the sound of Mr. Winwood belting out the name of his lost lover. That's why, for whatever reason, I associate 'Valerie' with the childhood thrill of exchanging my quarters for tokens and challenging the latest video game. We wanted to pay homage to the original hand-painted video by attempting to recreate the look and feel (and aspect ratio!) of Steve Winwood's legendary music video. How'd we do? Let us know in the comments of the video!"

The EP made its "sudden drop" as an exclusive release for Lords Of The Trident's Patreon supporters. Anyone who pledges $5 or more to the Lords Of The Trident Patreon gets immediate access to download the full EP as well as the band's last four albums, 25+ live albums, 10+ singles, and more.

Tracklisting:

“To Kill A God”

“Master Of Speed”

“Jet Set City”

“Valerie”

“The Ballad Of Jon Milwaukee”

"The Ballad Of Jon Milwaukee" video:

“To Kill A God” video: