LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Release Music Video For New Single "Dance Of Control"; Vinyl Pressing For New Album Successfully Funded

American heavy metal band, Lords Of The Trident, have released the final single and music video from their new album, The Offering. Fans can check out the new music video for "Dance Of Control" below.

"For our final music video drop we decided to go out with a bang, so we rented a mansion to film the very aristocratic-sounding 'Dance Of Contol'! This was filmed at the Paine Mansion in Oshkosh, WI. Unfortunately they didn't have a harpsichord on the premise, so you'll just have to imagine us in full armour shredding those parts, haha!" - Fang VonWrathenstein (vocals)

With The Offering finally released worldwide, Lords Of The Trident have spared no time engaging with their fans through a new campaign that puts their loyal supporters first.

Last month, at the overwhelming behest of the fans, the band launched a 30-day Kickstarter campaign with the goal of raising funds to press The Offering on vinyl. Lords Of The Trident are thrilled to share that the vinyl Kickstarter has already reached its goal, raising over $10,000 in less than 24 hours.

Now a new stretch goal has been established ($25,000), at which point the band will print their 2015 LP Frostburn on an ice-cold blue vinyl. The Kickstarter for the vinyl fundraiser can be found here.

Lords Of The Trident have also announced the first wave of their 2022 tour dates. The band's return to live shows this year began with an epic album release show on April 2, where they were joined by none other than Grant Truesdell of Unleash The Archers. See below for the band's upcoming live shows, and expect to hear more announcements very soon.

Dates:

May

28 – Cincinnati, OH – Urban Artifact Brewing

29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café

July

28 – Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam

29 – Duluth – Caddy Shack

August

19 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon