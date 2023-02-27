LOU GRAMM's Vocals On This FOREIGNER Classic Were So Powerful That Grown Men Were Bawling In The Studio; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Foreigner had gotten very close to a #1 hit many times over the course of their first decade as a band - they spent 10 weeks at #2 in the early 80s and over the late 70s up to 1984 had a bunch of hits but this one changed everything. 'I Want To Know What Love Is' became one of the biggest songs ever. The 80s power ballad not only gave them a #1 hit across the globe, it has re-charted four more times after the 80s. Written at 3 in the morning by Mick Jones, who brought it to singer Lou Gramm, who turned in one of the greatest vocal performances in music history, with the song being further opened up by an amazing and unexpected musical weapon. Find out what it was, next."