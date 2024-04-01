LUCIFUGE Streams "Gates Of The Eternal Night" From New Album Hexensabbat

German rustic metallers Lucifuge have shared their new song, "Gates Of The Eternal Night". The track is the second to be revealed from the band's upcoming sixth album, Hexensabbat, set for international release on May 24th via Dying Victims Productions.

Leaner, meaner, and keeping the 1987 faith alive, Lucifuge command you to honor the Hexansabbat! Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Gates Of The Eternal Night"

"Hexensabbat"

"The Court Of The Profane"

"No Sun Shall Rise"

"Into Eternal Sleep"

"The Sign Of Cain"

"An Oath Of Blood And Fire"

"Enter The Realms Of Death"

"They Come In Legions"

"Cursed To Eternity"

"The Destruction Of The Sword"

For further details, visit Lucifuge on Facebook.