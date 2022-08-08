LUNARIAN Feat. Former SIRENIA Singer AILYN Release "Endless Sleep" Lyric Video

Frontiers recently announced the release of Lunarian's debut album, Burn The Beauty, on September 9. Lunarian is a new musical endeavour centred around vocalist/songwriter, Ailyn.

Burn The Beauty is a showcase for the immense voice of Ailyn, which she has displayed in her work with Trail Of Tears, Sirenia, Her Chariot Awaits (her project with Mike Orlando of Adrenaline Mob), Heart Healer (Magnus Karlsson's rock-metal opera), and more.

Watch a lyric video for the song "Endless Sleep" below, and pre-order/save Burn The Beauty here, and watch the music video below.

For Lunarian, Ailyn teamed up with producer Aldo Lonobile (Secret Sphere, Archon Angel, Sweet Oblivion) to write songs for an engaging, mesmerizing symphonic metal album. And that is exactly what you get with Burn The Beauty.

Spanish singer/songwriter Ailyn has been performing professionally since the early '00s. She started off as a solo artist before becoming the lead vocalist of the popular Norwegian symphonic metal act Sirenia. Ailyn was a member of Sirenia until 2016, releasing four albums with them. She then took a short hiatus from her musical career before announcing her return with Her Chariot Awaits, a collaboration with Adrenaline Mob guitarist Mike Orlando. The band released one album, a self-titled debut via Frontiers Music Srl. Since 2020, she has also been working with Norwegian gothic/symphonic black metal band Trail Of Tears as well, handling soprano vocals for the band.

In working with Frontiers on Her Chariot Awaits, Ailyn and the label developed a good working relationship and eventually brought her together with producer Aldo Lonobile to discuss the possibility of making a more symphonic metal sounding album compared to the contemporary hard rock sound of Her Chariot Awaits. AIlyn headed to Italy to work with Aldo and record her vocals and thus Burn The Beauty by Lunarian came to life.

Burn The Beauty tracklisting:

"Don't Wait Until I'm Gone"

"Dream Catcher"

"Embrace"

"Bleeding Out"

"Embers"

"Burn The Beauty"

"Endless Sleep"

"Invincible"

"Never Ending Circle"

"Scarlet"

"Sacrifice"

"Endless Sleep" lyric video:

"Dream Catcher" video:

Lineup:

Ailyn - Vocals

Aldo Lonobile - Guitars

Mattia Gosetti - Bass

Michele Sanna - Drums

Antonio Agate - Keyboards & Orchestral Arrangements