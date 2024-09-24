LYNYRD SKYNYRD Cancels Anchorage Concert; JOHNNY VAN ZANT’s Daughter To “Undergo Emergency Surgery”

Lynyrd Skynyrd has canceled tonight’s show in Anchorage, Alaska at Sullivan Arena due to a medical emergency.

The Southern rockers said in a statement: "Lynyrd Skynyrd has cancelled tonight's appearance at Sullivan Sports Arena in Anchorage, Alaska. Early this morning, Johnny Van Zant was informed his daughter must undergo emergency surgery. Johnny has asked all fans to pray for a successful procedure and recovery.

"For all ticket holders of the Anchorage appearance, direction tied to refunds will be forthcoming shortly. Updates tied to all confirmed upcoming appearances will be announced in the coming days."

There’s no word if any of Skynyrd’s upcoming dates will also be canceled.

The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top:

September

26 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

27 – Loveland, CO – Blue FCU Arena

28 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater

29 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Amphitheatre (only Skynyrd)

October

4-6 – Winnsboro Mills, SC – Field & Stream Fest 2024