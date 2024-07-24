LYNYRD SKYNYRD Drummer MICHAEL CARTELLONE To Showcase Artwork At New Hope's Arete Gallery

Arete Gallery, 122 S Main St New Hope PA, has announced the Michael Cartellone art exhibit. The exhibit opens today and features pieces from the Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer. They are available for viewing and purchase.

"While you may have never seen Michael's artwork, chances are you have heard the beats of his drum for iconic bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd and Damn Yankees," said Kim I Plyler, Arete Gallery owner. "We are captivated by his artwork and we are thrilled to host him at our gallery.

Michael Cartellone is more than just a musician. When he is not on tour, he trades his drumsticks for paintbrushes, producing mesmerizing works of art.

In addition to the wonderful showcase Arete Art Gallery is hosting a meet and greet with Michael on Tuesday August 6, 2024 from 4-7 PM at the gallery. Lynrd Skynyrd is performing at a music festival in Bethlehem, PA and it's the perfect time to meet Michael and his friends. To register for the meet and greet contact info@aretegallery.com. This event is free and open to the public, but you need to register.

Michael Cartellone, born June 7, 1962, in Cleveland, Ohio, has balanced dual passions for music and art since childhood. He began painting at the age of four and drumming at the age of nine, leading to a professional music career that took off when he played his first bar gig at the age of 11. After many years on the club circuit, Michael moved to New York City at 22, where he performed with notable musicians like Eddie Jobson and Tommy Shaw before joining the multi-platinum band Damn Yankees. Over the years, Michael has recorded and toured with icons such as John Fogerty, Peter Frampton, John Wetton, Freddie Mercury, Cher, Adrian Belew, Accept, and, of course, Lynyrd Skynyrd. Yet, many are just now discovering Michael's talent with a paintbrush. During breaks from touring, Michael immerses himself in his art, creating pieces that have been showcased in galleries across New York City, Phoenix, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Fort Collins, Colorado, Long Island, New York, and now at Arete Art Gallery. Do not miss this chance to connect with a multi-faceted artist whose creativity extends beyond the stage and into the world of visual art.

(Photo - Doltyn Snedden)