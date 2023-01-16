LZZY HALE - "One Of My Ultimate Guitar Heroes Is TOM KEIFER From CINDERELLA" (Video)

The Captain at Anderton's Music Co. stopped by the O2 for an interview with Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. Lzzy discusses her inspirations, early years as well as her signature Gibson guitar in the clip below.

The Captain: "Who were you trying to emulate back then (the early years)?

Lzzy: "I was obsessed with my Dad's music, so it was a lot of '70s and '80s rock n' roll. There was a lot of Tony Iommi. One of my ultimate guitar heroes is Tom Keifer from Cinderella; part of the reason why I like Gibsons (laughs). And I feel that one of the most unsung guitar heroes in the world is Neil Young. Nobody really mentions Neil Young, but if you can do a solo plying one note for eight measures, that's pretty awesome to me."

Daughtry have released a cover of the Journey hit, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)". The band joined forces with Lzzy Hale for the single. Stream the single here, and check out an official lyric video below.

Says Daughtry: "40 years ago today Journey released this song as a single from their album Frontiers. It is truly an honor to share this rendition with you. We hope you dig it!!!"