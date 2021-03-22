MACHINE HEAD - The More Things Change Full Album Livestream Playthrough Available (Video)

Machine Head has posted the latest installment of their Electric Happy Hour, which livestreamed on March 19 and showcased the band's second album, The More Things Change, released in 1997. Check out the stream below.

Machine Head: "This weeks Electric Happy Hour celebrates the 24th anniversary of Machine Head's classic secnd album, The More Things Change, and includes a first-time-ever full-album-playthrough. Features the smashes 'Ten Ton Hammer' to deep cut 'Blood Of The Zodiac', as well as covers of Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' and Black Sabbath's 'Die Young' (acoustic). BEERS UP!"

Setlist:

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Take My Scars"

"Struck A Nerve"

"Down To None"

"The Frontlines"

"Spine"

"Bay Of Pigs"

"Violate"

"Blistering"

"Blood Of The Zodiac"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name"

"Game Over"

"The Kill" (acoustic)

"Walk All Over You" (acoustic)

"Die Young" (acoustic)

"Halo"