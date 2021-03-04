MALICE DIVINE Shares "Quantum Manifestation" Lyric Video

Toronto's one-man act Malice Divine, created by ex-Astaroth Incarnate guitarist Ric Galvez (also seen as a contestant on Banger TV’s Shredders of Metal Seasons 1 & 2) recently unleashed his debut self-titled album. The record is an excellent example of time spent during the Covid-19 pandemic being put to good use.

The full length showcases nine eclectic tracks of black, death, and thrash metal along with a tinge of classical guitar. For session drums Ric Galvez was joined by Dylan Gowan (Vesperia, Iomair) where they recorded at Monolithic Productions in Oshawa, Ontario with Tyler Williams. After the recording process had concluded, the album was re-amped and mixed by Tyler Williams and then mastered by Lasse Lammert (Demons & Wizards, Alestorm, Gloryhammer) of LSD-Studio in Germany.

The lyrics explored on the self-titled album are actually quite personal and deal with Ric Galvez’s thoughts and feelings regarding his life experiences. They are an outlet for self-expression, while also exploring topics such as spirituality and psychology with an underlying theme of personal empowerment.

Today, Malice Divine shares more insight into the album with the release of the new lyric video for the track "Quantum Manifestation", which can be seen below.

"'Quantum Manifestation' is one of the fastest songs on the album. It's packed full of different elements that are integral to the sound of Malice Divine, such as virtuosic guitar solos, savage blackened death metal riffing, blast beats, epic melodies, and a beautiful classical guitar section," adds Ric Galvez.

Melodic and captivating with a good blend of heavy styles, Malice Divine is recommended for fans of Skeletonwitch, Death, Dissection, and Immortal.

Tracklisting:

“Somnium Lucidus”

“Quantum Manifestation”

“Malicious Divinity”

“Triumphant Return”

“Into Subconscious Depths”

“Ancient Visions”

“In Time”

“Intuitive Realization”

“The Transcendence Of Isolation”

"Triumphant Return":

“In Time”:

“Malicious Divinity”:

(Photo by: Deborah Lawrence)